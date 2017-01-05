Daily Booking

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

1/4/2017 Beer Jonathan Wayne $0 Failure to Appear



1/4/2017 Springer Eugene $0 DUI; Incapable of Safely Driving Vehicle; 3rd Offense; with Prior Conviction within 10 yrs



1/4/2017 Springer Eugene $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



1/4/2017 Beasley Ashley Ann $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



1/4/2017 Beasley Ashley Ann $0 Insurance; Fail to Maintain Liability Insurance



1/4/2017 Garcia Javier Edwin $0 Probation Violation



1/4/2017 Smith Kenneth Wayne $6,450 Probation Violation



1/4/2017 Smith Kenneth Wayne $6,450 Flee & Elude; 1st Offense



1/4/2017 Smith Kenneth Wayne $6,450 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



1/4/2017 Smith Kenneth Wayne $6,450 Insurance; Fail to Maintain Liability Insurance



1/4/2017 Smith Kenneth Wayne $6,450 Registration Violation; Display or Possess a False, Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked Title, Plate, Decal, Placard



1/4/2017 Smith Kenneth Wayne $6,450 Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose, Misd case, Execution of Misd Warrant



1/4/2017 Friesen Taylor KaeAnn $0 Failure to Appear



1/4/2017 Biehler Brittany Laine $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 2 or more convictions



1/3/2017 Jurgens Jaquline Lois $0 Direct Contempt



1/3/2017 Black Martie Ann $0 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; 2 or more prior convictions; Less than $1,500



1/3/2017 Black Martie Ann $0 Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000



1/3/2017 Warren Richard Lorenzo $1,500 Failure to Appear



1/3/2017 McLaurine Jack Taylor $0 Failure to Appear



1/3/2017 Norland Kimberly Lynn $0 DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 2nd Offense



1/3/2017 Norland Kimberly Lynn $0 DL Violation; No Drivers License



1/3/2017 Norland Kimberly Lynn $0 Ignition Interlock Device; Operate MV without device during restriction



1/3/2017 Boele Bryant James $11,000 Probation Violation



1/3/2017 Boele Bryant James $11,000 Probation Violation



1/3/2017 Boele Bryant James $11,000 Failure to Appear



1/3/2017 Mule Renee Dawn $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



1/3/2017 Perez Matthew Lewis $0 Probation Violation



1/3/2017 Tarrant Monte Ray $0 Violation of Protection Order; Violate Court Order issued as Condition of Release after Conviction



1/3/2017 Sikes Joshua James Taylor $0 Indirect Contempt

