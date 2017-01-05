CTC holds Youth Empowerment Summit

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Reno County Communities that Care Youth Leadership Group is inviting all fourth through eighth graders in the county to the annual Youth Empowerment Summit from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 16 at Hutchinson High School. The day also is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a national day of service.

Featured speaker will be David Sotelo, a 2015 HHS graduate. Before moving to Hutchinson in seventh grade, Sotelo lived in Mexico with his grandmother and spoke only Spanish. He has overcome a great number of challenges in his life and learned to make the most of every moment.

During the day, the students will hone leadership skills, find ways to be involved in their community, learn about avoiding alcohol, illegal drugs and other poor choices and grow to recognize good choices.

The day includes a free lunch.

Students are asked to pre-register for the event by calling (620) 615-4018. Registration forms also are available online at www.ctcreno.org.