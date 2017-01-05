2 Kansas men accused of sexually assaulting runaway teen

SALINE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Saline County are investigating two suspects on sex crime charges.

Just after 11p.m. Monday, officers were sent to an apartment in the 800 block of University Place in Salina after the report of young children crying, according to Salina Police Captain Mike Sweeney.

Officers found twin 2-year-old girls locked in a bedroom and a 15-year-old runaway girl from Kansas City asleep on a couch.

The young girls were placed in protective custody and their mother was charged with two count of endangering a child.

Investigators interviewed the runaway and learned she met 55-year-old Raymond L. Ross of Salina on December 28th.

Ross allegedly took the girl into his care and provided her with methamphetamine, and had sex with her.

Ross then took the girl to a location in the 700 block of N. 13th Street where the girl allegedly had sex with 70-year-old Gene R. Enberg of Salina.

Both men were booked into the Saline County Jail on Wednesday and face charges that include aggravated human trafficking and aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

The runaway girl is in protective custody.