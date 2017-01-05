HRHC break ground on ICU wing

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Despite the cold and unexpected snowfall dignitaries and supporters turned out for the groundbreaking for Hutchinson Regional Medical Centers new ICU wing.

The $23 million construction project will begin with a $5 million renovation of the hospitals mechanical platform followed by the building of the $18 million ICU center.

John Deardoff, Hutchinson City Manager and a member of the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center Foundation Board of Directors, said the HRMC upgrades rank as one of the top ten construction projects in the city’s history, and is said to be the most extensive and significant enhancement of the hospital’s facilities is its 40-year history.

The 18-bed facility will include larger rooms than the original ICU, providing a more user-friendly atmosphere, allowing family members to be with their loved ones during what may be the most critical time in the patient’s life. The final design for the ICU was the culmination of efforts by the HRMC Leadership Team along with a committee of nurses and staff members who developed a blueprint for a unit that met the needs of patients and families.

Ken Johnson, President and CEO of Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System, said the ICU construction and mechanical upgrades will serve the healthcare needs of the hospital for the foreseeable future. “The technological upgrades will provide an opportunity to further enhance the patients’ experience with HRMC and provide the means to deliver more efficient care to the patients we serve,” Johnson said. “The multi-faceted project is undertaken in a time when the healthcare industry is being challenged as we plan for a future that includes an aging population throughout our service area.” “Our continued existence is based in part on proactive changes as we prepare for a future that is uncertain,” Johnson continued. “Throughout our history, HRMC has taken its responsibility seriously and these improvements are a major step forward to continue that tradition.”

The ICU wing is expected to be completed by the end of 2018.