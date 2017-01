HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Police are investigating after an employee of TECH reported Tuesday that some of their clients were ripped off.

Apparently someone stole cash from some of their clients, this at a residence area in the 900 block of East 27th.

It was reported around 1:30 p.m. to Hutchinson Police, but may have actually happened earlier.

No arrest have been made with the investigation just beginning. No word on how many clients may have been effected.