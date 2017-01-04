Hutch Post

Kansas man jailed on $500K bond for alleged child sex crimes

Carlos Suaza

GEARY COUNTY –Law enforcement authorities in Geary County are investigating a suspect on child sex charges.

Just before midnight Saturday police arrested Carlos Alberto Suaza, 31, Junction City at a residence in the 200 Block of East 9th Street in Junction City on allegations of aggravated indecent liberties with a child (3 counts), two counts of suspected rape, and two counts of criminal sodomy.

Suaza is being held in the Geary County Detention Center on $500,000 bond.

No additional details were released.

