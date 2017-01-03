Suspected drug dealer enters ‘not guilty’ plea

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — One of two arrested on drug-related charges after a control buy was back before a judge Tuesday where he entered a “not guilty” plea during his arraignment.

26-year-old Kerry Potter is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, conspiracy to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia for intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Twenty-nine-year-old Christa Redd also faces charges in two cases, one involving using a cell phone to arrange a drug buy to a Reno County Drug Unit Officer which included a half ounce of meth was exchanged for $550. She denies that she used a cell phone.

That incident led to a search of the residence where they allegedly found 6.2 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, a handgun and over $1,500 in cash. $550 of that money was from the controlled buy. She claims that she only sold drugs because she was told to by Potter.

The case against Potter will now be scheduled for a pre-trial hearing and possible trial.

Potter had served time in prison for DUI, driving while suspended, flee and elude and possession of drugs for a case going back to 2011. He was released back in August of 2014.