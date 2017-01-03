Sign ups now being accepted for Career Fair next month at HCC

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – HCC will be hosting the Second Annual Career Connections Job

Fair on Thursday, February 9 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. in the Hutchinson Sports Arena.

This event will provide a tremendous opportunity for current and former HutchCC students, as well as other job-seekers in the community to explore career opportunities in Reno County and the surrounding area and “Get Connected” with close to 100 area businesses seeking employees.

To register or for more information, You’re asked to e-mail CareerZone@hutchcc.edu or visit www.hutchcc.edu/careerfair.

There is no cost for businesses or attendees to participate thanks in part to the support of event sponsors including Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System, the University of Kansas School of Nursing, Radio Kansas, Femco, Tyson and Hutchinson Community College.