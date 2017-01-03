Sheriff: Investigation of accident that injured Kan. teen continues

SALINE COUNTY – A Kansas teen is recovering from injuries in an accident early Friday in Saline County.
A 2000 Ford Ranger pickup driven by Kody Berry, 19, Bridgeport, was traveling in the 6800 block of Assaria Road just before 2 a.m. on Friday, according to Saline County Undersheriff Roger Soldan.
The driver lost control of the vehicle. It rolled and Berry was ejected.
A medical helicopter transported Berry to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment of possible abdominal injuries, and several cuts, according to Soldan.
The accident remains under investigation.
