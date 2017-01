SEDGWICK COUNTY – A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 9p.m. on Tuesday in Sedgwick County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Ford Mustang driven by Adams, Kayla M. Adams, Maize, was eastbound on Kansas 96 just west of Tyler.

The vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason and rolled in the median.

Adams was transported to Wesley Medical Center. She was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.