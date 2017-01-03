Kansas new first district congressman ready to begin work

WASHINGTON -Kansas new first district congressman Roger Marshall will be sworn into office along with other members of the 115th Congress today.
Marshall from Great Bend defeated tea party favorite Tim Huelskamp in the August Primary and won the November general election.
Marshall stopped by his new office on Monday and posted this photo online. The swearing in ceremony is scheduled for noon,
Comments
2 Cents says
A rookie replaces an ineffectual obstructionist—six of one—half a dozen of the other.