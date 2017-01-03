Hutch man with numerous cases arraigned on 1 case Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson man with numerous cases pending including cultivation of marijuana was arraigned Tuesday on just one of the cases.

Tracy Roberts, 25 faces a possible trial for non-residential burglary for allegedly breaking into he Leading Edge at 1311 East 11th Avenue. During that break-in, he allegedly stole some speakers valued at around $1,500. He is also alleged to have caused some criminal damage, a window at the business. This occurring back on July 28. He entered a “not guilty” plea

He also faces charges including cultivation of marijuana case as well as other crimes of burglary and thefts.

In the drug case, he was arrested along with 21-year-old Gage Beasley and 29-year-old Kelby

The drug case centers on police going to a residence in the 500 block of East 9th on a warrant check on Roberts

Officers could apparently smell marijuana and also saw some bongs in plain sight. They eventually obtained a search warrant and allege that they found items consistent with the use of drugs including marijuana and illegal mushrooms. According to the criminal complaint, they allege they found between 4 and 50 plants of a hallucinogenic drug. Police allege they also found items used to cultivate drugs.