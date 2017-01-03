Gas prices continue to rise

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – As of Tuesday, gas prices locally were at $2.23 per gallon for regular unleaded although Murphy’s USA is two cents cheaper at $2.21.

The Kansas gas price average is at $2.20 which according to Triple A Kansas is still the lowest price since 2009 when the average was $1.57.

Since Nov. 28, 33 of the last 37 days, the price average in Kansas has gone up.

Although the prices in Hutchinson are higher then the state average, were below the national average which is at $2.34 per gallon. The national average has moved higher for 34 of the past 35 days, largely due to market reactions to last fall’s OPEC deal.

Officials with Triple A indicate that retail prices will continue to hinge on the ability of cartel countries to successfully implement production cuts, but retail averages are likely to increase leading up to the summer driving season as seasonal refinery maintenance gets underway this spring.