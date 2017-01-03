Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

1/2/2017 Trass Ciara Brenae Matthews $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



1/2/2017 Gentry Jr William Allen $2,500 Failure to Appear



1/2/2017 Lamunyon Tracy Lynn $0 Failure to Appear



1/2/2017 Allen Bryson Paul $0 Failure to Appear



1/2/2017 Allen II Vincent Eugene $0 Criminal Deprivation of Property; Other than Motor Vehicle or Firearm



1/2/2017 Vargas Danthony Ramello Spencer $0 Failure to Appear



1/2/2017 Stewart Caleb Lee $0 Burglary; AGGRAVATED



1/2/2017 Stewart Caleb Lee $0 Criminal Threat; with Intent to Terrorize or cause Evacuation



1/2/2017 Stewart Caleb Lee $0 Assault; AGGRAVATED, with a Deadly Weapon



1/2/2017 Mendoza Alejandro David $0 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; Less than $1,500



1/2/2017 Mendoza Alejandro David $0 Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000



1/2/2017 Miller Jimmy Ray $0 Stalking; Conduct after receiving notice of protection order causing fear



1/2/2017 Miller Jimmy Ray $0 Harassment by Telephone; Texting to harass or threaten



1/2/2017 Miller Jimmy Ray $0 Violation of Protection Order; Violate a PFA Order



1/2/2017 Morris Craig Dwayne $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 2 or more convictions



1/2/2017 Morris Craig Dwayne $0 Insurance; Fail to Maintain Liability Insurance



1/2/2017 Morris Craig Dwayne $0 Registration Violation; No/Expired License Plate

