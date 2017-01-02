Short agenda for Hutchinson City Council includes changes to elections

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Current Hutchinson City Council members will be staying in office longer under a charter ordinance moving city elections to November of odd ­numbered years.

The matter will be taken up during Tuesday’s City Council meeting. The move is being made to agree with a change the Kansas Legislature approved in 2015. If the change is approved current council members’ terms would be extended nine months. Council members whose terms are set to expire in April would remain in office until January 2018, and those set to expire in April 2019 would remain in office until January 2020.

Also Tuesday the Council will seek approval to the zoning change that would allow adult day care center in commercial areas. The center would be built at the old Medical Center building at 1125 N Main. Kansas has just 14 of these centers that provide services such as therapeutic activities, meals, transportation, caregiver support groups, personal assistance, social services and rehab therapy, some of which can be covered by insurance. About 80 percent of the centers have a professional nursing staff.

The matter was recommended for approval by the planning commission. Tuesday’s Hutchinson City Council meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the city offices.