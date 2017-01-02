RNSO working shooting west of Hutchinson (UPDATE)

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Just after 8 p.m. Monday, deputies from the Reno Co Sheriff’s Office and EMS were dispatched to 2203 Nickerson Blvd on the west side of Hutchinson for a 15-year-old that had been shot in the chest with a shotgun.

Sheriff Randy Henderson stated that they are still in the early stages of the investigation but it appears that two 15-year-old’s, one who lived at the home and a friend who was visiting, had been out shooting shotguns earlier in the day. They were on the backside of a barn and there was an accidental discharge, striking the friend in the left upper chest and left arm.



The young man was talking to officers and EMS at the scene and has been transported to Wichita by ground ambulance in serious but stable condition.

Names are not being released at this time.