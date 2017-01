Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

1/2/2017 Morris Craig Dwayne $700 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 2 or more convictions



1/2/2017 Morris Craig Dwayne $700 Insurance; Fail to Maintain Liability Insurance



1/2/2017 Morris Craig Dwayne $700 Registration Violation; No/Expired License Plate



1/1/2017 Touzel Elizabeth Mae $0 Failure to Appear



1/1/2017 Touzel Elizabeth Mae $0 Failure to Appear



1/1/2017 Valtierra Jr Jesus Manuel $0 Battery; Domestic; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact (1st conviction)



1/1/2017 Tamayo Marielena Jacque $0 Battery; Domestic; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact (1st conviction)



1/1/2017 Tamayo Marielena Jacque $0 Purchase or Consumption of alcoholic beverage by minor



1/1/2017 Silva-Ochoa Daniel $0 Ignition Interlock Device; Operate MV without device during restriction



1/1/2017 Silva-Ochoa Daniel $0 DUI; Incapable of Safely Driving Vehicle; 2nd Offense



1/1/2017 Couts Christopher James $0 DUI; Alcohol Concentration within 3 hrs is .08 or more; 2nd Offense



12/31/2016 Thier Michael Don $0 DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 2nd Offense



12/31/2016 Narron William Alan $6,500 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



12/31/2016 Narron William Alan $6,500 Battery; Domestic; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact (1st conviction)



12/31/2016 Narron William Alan $6,500 Criminal Restraint



12/31/2016 Narron William Alan $6,500 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



12/31/2016 Chacon Jr Patrocinio Miguel $0 Failure to Appear



12/31/2016 Eye Alexandrea Ann $0 Failure to Appear



12/31/2016 Eye Alexandrea Ann $0 Failure to Appear



12/31/2016 Castle Cole Lucas $0 Probation Violation



12/31/2016 Taylor Straun Mikael $0 DUI; Alcohol Concentration within 3 hrs is .08 or more; 2nd Offense

