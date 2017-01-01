Kansas man dies after pickup vaults embankment, overturns

OTTAWA COUNTY- An Ottawa County man died in an accident just after 3:30a.m. on Saturday in Ottawa County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1999 Ford pickup driven by Weston Lloyd McClure, 21, Tescott, was southbound on 30th Road just south of Tescott.

The pickup left the roadway, vaulted over an embankment and overturned.

McClure was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Wilson Funeral Home.

He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.