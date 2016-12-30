Sad day for staff at Kansas City Zoo

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A 33-year-old female hippopotamus has been euthanized at the Kansas City Zoo.

The Kansas City Star announced that the zoo announced the hippo’s death Thursday. The hippo, named Labor Day, had experienced a months-long “period of illness and decline in quality of life.”

A medical investigation is expected to take several weeks. Labor Day and another hippo, named Liberty, came to the Kansas City Zoo in 1995 when an area of the zoo featuring African animals opened.