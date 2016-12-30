Man injured in freak accident in Reno County

RENO COUNTY – An 18-year-old man was taken to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center after an incident in the county Thursday.

18-year-old John Adelhardt was at his home at 7305 N Salem Rd. helping his grandpa Ronald Adelhardt. His grandpa was backing his truck up to a truck bed trailer and John Adelhardt was standing in between the truck and trailer when Ronald accelerated unexpectedly and struck John, pinning him in between the truck and the trailer.

He was transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

This occurring around 8:40 a.m.