Kansas woman jailed for aiding, abetting in man’s beating death

SHAWNEE COUNTY -Law enforcement authorities in Shawnee County continue to investigate a murder and have made a second arrest.

On Thursday, police interviewed Ebony Lanay Porter, 30, Topeka, in connection with the December 16, death of Mark Everett Johnson, according to a media release.

She was booked into the Shawnee County jail for aiding and abetting murder in the 2nd degree, according to a media release.

Just after 8 p.m. on December 16, police found Johnson’s body in a residence in the 600 Block of SW Taylor

Police indicated Johnson died of blunt force trauma.

On December 20, police arrested Arthur Lee Ford IV, 36, Topeka, for the murder.

Ford was is being held in the Shawnee County Jail for 2nd Degree Murder, according to police.