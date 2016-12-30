Kan. AG: New Defense Dept. docs shed little light on Guantanamo plans

TOPEKA – As required by a federal court order, the Department of Defense Friday released another round of documents related to its plans to close the terrorist detention facility at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and relocate detainees to the U.S. mainland, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

The latest batch of documents – the fourth group released since Schmidt filed a federal lawsuit in July to obtain them – shed little new light on the federal administration’s plans to relocate detainees to the U.S. mainland, possibly to Fort Leavenworth. The 52 pages of documents released today are almost completely redacted except for a few page headings. The visible headings show that the documents relate to matters such as “Previous CONUS Sites Considered for DoD Detention Operations”, “One-Time Costs for Disposition of [redacted] Detainees Held at GTMO”, and “Rough Order of Magnitude (ROM) Recurring Costs [redacted] Detainees Disposition of Detainees Held at GTMO.”

Notably, the documents show that cost estimates for relocating detainees were dated as recently as December 2015.

“We remain committed to preventing the illegal relocation of detainees to Fort Leavenworth in the waning days of the Obama Administration,” Schmidt said. “Although this batch of heavily redacted documents reveals little new substantive information, it once again confirms that the administration was actively planning for relocating detainees to the U.S. mainland as recently at one year ago. We will maintain heightened vigilance at least through the presidential transition on January 20.”

Schmidt’s lawsuit that is compelling release of the planning documents is State of Kansas, ex rel. Derek Schmidt v. United States Department of Defense, in the United States District Court for the District of Kansas, Case No. 16-cv-04127. The documents released today, along with documents previously released pursuant to court order, are available at http://bit.ly/2f7Ty8Z.