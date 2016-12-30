Hutch man busted in domestic case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A 20-year-old Hutchinson man jailed Thursday night after a domestic case where he allegedly struck the victim and caused criminal damage made a first appearance Friday morning where he was told of the potential charges.

Eli Holmes was arrested around 11:40 p.m. after he got into an altercation with a family member over loud music. He allegedly struck the victim in the head with a metal folding chair at least three times. He is also alleged to have knocked a hole in the wall, according to statements made in court.

Potential charges include aggravated battery – domestic violence, battery, disorderly conduct, criminal damage and illegal consumption of liquor.

Bond set at $12,950 and he will be back in court on Jan. 6.