Woman dies, 2 children injured in Colorado chairlift fall

GRANBY, Colo. (AP) — A woman is dead and two children are injured after falling from a chairlift at a small Colorado ski area.

Police say the three people, who were all visiting from out-of-state, fell from a lift at Ski Granby Ranch on Thursday. Police say one of the children was in stable condition at a nearby hospital and the other was flown to Children’s Hospital in suburban Denver for treatment.

The ski area is located about 90 miles west of Denver. It promotes itself as a family-friendly resort without the hassles of larger, more famous ski resorts.

The death comes during one of the busiest weeks of the season for ski resorts in Colorado.