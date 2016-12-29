Two arrested in stolen vehicle crash make court appearances

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The two arrested Wednesday after they allegedly stole a truck and then crashed it in the county were both before a judge Thursday morning.

Nineteen-year-old Alex Currie and 24-year-old Heather O’Gorman were allegedly seen near the vehicle just before it was stolen. They both face burglary and theft charges.

Currie while before a judge was also read charges in another case that goes all the way to March. In that case, he’s charged with forgery, auto burglary, theft and criminal damage. He allegedly broke a drivers side window belonging to a Hutchinson woman, stole a wallet then allegedly endorsed a $600.00 money gram belonging to the victim.

The state has also filed community corrections violations against both. Currie has been on Community Corrections for theft and drug charges. His bond now totals $24,000.

O’Gorman is also facing probation violations and is scheduled to appear before Judge Joe McCarville on Friday.

Both will be back in court on the new case of Jan. 5, 2017.