Larned woman hospitalized after pickup’s tire blows

RENO COUNTY – A woman from Larned was injured in an accident just before 3p.m. on Thursday in Reno County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Ford F350 pulling a 2001 Gooseneck trailer with 2009 Chevy Cobalt on the trailer and driven by Jamie J. Walker, 47, Larned, was eastbound on U.S. 50 five miles east of Sylvia.

The pickup’s front passenger tire blew.

The pickup entered the south ditch, continued through a barb-wired fence and tree row before coming to rest in a field.

Walker was transported to the hospital in Larned.

She was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.