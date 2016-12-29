Kansas Highway Patrol releases Christmas stats

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas Highway Patrol has released preliminary data from its Christmas weekend holiday activity. The reporting period for the holiday weekend ran from 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 23, 2016, through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, December 26.

During that time frame, the patrol worked one fatal crash in Stafford County, which was not alcohol-related.

They made 14 DUI arrest this compared to 7 in 2015. They also gave 646 speeding tickets compared with 550 last year. But, they gave fewer tickets for no seat-belt then 2015, giving out 48 this year compared to 58 in 2015.

They assisted 771 motorists over the Christmas Holiday weekend.