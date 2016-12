HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Police had a “Buckle Up Hutch” Seat-belt Checklane in the 700 block of East 17th for westbound traffic. They made contact with 450 drivers.

During the lane they gave seven warnings to adults not buckled up or not buckled up properly.

They also gave six warnings for children under the age 13 not buckled up or buckled up properly.

They also gave out awesome “Buckle Up Hutch” fliers with seat belt and child restraint laws on the back.