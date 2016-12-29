Baby giraffe ready to meet Kansas visitors

SALINE COUNTY – Are you ready to see one of the largest babies in Kansas?

With a one-month birthday milestone reached and all things going extremely well, the staff at Rolling Hills Zoo are ready for visitors to see for themselves the new baby giraffe born the end of November, according to a social media report.

The baby giraffe will be able to be viewed by visitors on a limited basis from the giraffe barn’s viewing room.

All guests are asked to keep their voices soft and quiet while in the viewing room and to please not tap or bang on the glass as to not startle the baby or any of the other giraffes in the barn.

Should the baby or Zuri, his mother, become stressed during any of the viewing times, the viewing room will be closed on a temporary basis.

“The calf is doing really well with visitors so far,” commented Brenda Gunder, Rolling Hill Zoo Curator.

“He just goes about his normal routine and pays no attention to the extra visitors coming by to see him.”