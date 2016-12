HODGEMAN COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities in Hodgeman County are investigating a suspect on drug and gun charges.

On Tuesday, deputies located and arrested Jeffery Andrews on a warrant on charges of Possession of Methamphetamines, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Criminal use of weapons, according to a social media report.

Andrews is being held on a $25,000.00 bond.

No additional details were released late Tuesday.