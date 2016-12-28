Security measures underway at the Reno County Courthouse

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The new security measures have started at the Reno County Courthouse even though the new equipment has arrived, but had yet to be installed.

Sheriff officials tells us that they had to send a number of people back outside Tuesday because of items residents had on them. That included 22 knives, 5 pairs of scissors, one ice pic type device and a magazine with ammo.

No one was arrested, but they were told to take those items outside and put them in their vehicle before re-entering the courthouse.

Best bet is that if you have business at the courthouse, leave as many items as possible in your car to avoid being sent back out.