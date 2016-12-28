Reno County Sheriff and Hutchinson Police work stolen vehicle incident

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Reno County Sheriff’s Office is working the scene of a rollover crash here in Reno County.

The accident occurred at Blanchard and Airport Rd and involved a stolen vehicle out of Hutchinson. They say deputies were never in a chase with the vehicle as reported by other media, but it was spotted around Victory Rd and went off the road shortly after that but no pursuit was involved. Two arrest were made according to Sheriff Randy Henderson.

The Dodge Ram pickup was reported stolen from a residence in the 1500 block of West 12th about 5:48 a.m. this morning. That report made to Hutchinson Police.

The names of the two arrested has not been released as of yet.