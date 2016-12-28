Kansas gun store that moved after deadly gunfight to close

SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) — A suburban Kansas City gun store that changed locations after a fatal gunfight is closing.

Jon Bieker was killed in January 2015 while defending his wife, Becky Bieker, from four Missouri men who were attempting to rob their Shawnee, Kansas, store, called She’s a Pistol. Three of the robbers were wounded in the shootout. All four are charged with attempted robbery and first-degree murder.

After the gunfight, the store was moved to a new location less than 2 miles away, but legal bills and increased labor expenses have taken a toll. Becky Bieker told WDAF-TV that the closure “feels like losing Jon a second time.”

The store is conducting a liquidation sale and will close no later than 3 p.m. Saturday. Firearm training will continue at a different location.