Hutchinson man enters plea in two cases

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson man arrested after a domestic disturbance in October was back before a judge Wednesday where he entered a plea in two cases.

Octavio Blanton is charged with aggravated battery in one case and criminal damage to property in the other.

He entered a plea to both counts. He was sentenced to six months for the criminal damage charge and sentenced in February for the aggravated battery count. Deputy District Attorney Tom Stanton says they two sides will recommend concurrent sentencing and placing him on Community Corrections.

Blanton and the victim apparently got into an argument that turned violent. He allegedly pulled her from a bathtub by her neck and choked her with her feet off the ground, thrown her against the toilet and allegedly striking her numerous times and even bit her.

He had been on community corrections for a burglary case out of Sedgwick County.