HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Gas prices jumped this week to $2.24 cents a gallon for regular unleaded. We were at $2.12 as of Tuesday, but the 12 cent jump occurred since that time.

As we had told you, retail averages have increased 28 of the past 30 days and prices have moved higher since Friday.

Triple A Kansas reports that the national average for regular unleaded gasoline currently sits at $2.29 per gallon which means we’re still below that average.