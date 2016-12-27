One of three arrested on meth charges last year faces a new charge

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — One of the three people arrested on methamphetamine-related charges last year was back before a judge Tuesday morning after she failed to appear on the drug case.

Twenty-three-year-old Paige White of McPherson and 31-year-old Allison Stroda of Enterprize, Kansas, are both charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, at least 3.5 grams, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute and personal use drug paraphernalia.

A 27-year-old who gave the name of Shawn Green also faces those charges and a charge of interference with law enforcement. The arrest coming back on Feb. 12, 2015, in the 4200 block of North Plum.

White apparently failed to appear in this case and the state has now charged her with another felony, that for aggravated failure to appear. She was read the charge by Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen and the new case will move to a waiver-status docket.