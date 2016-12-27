No. 8 Hutch Lady Dragon to Open CSN Holiday Classic in Las Vegas

HCC Sports Information

Monday, December 26, 2016

The No. 8-ranked Hutchinson Community College returns to the holiday hardwood after one year off when the Blue Dragons play a pair of games in the College of Southern Nevada

CSN HOLIDAY CLASSIC

When: December 27-28, 2016

Where: Doolittle Community Center, Las Vegas, NV

Hutchinson Schedule

Dec. 27 – 3 p.m. (5 p.m. CT): USU Eastern Utah

Dec. 28 – 3 p.m. (5 p.m. CT): Snow College

Video: Blue Dragon Sports Network, 2:50 p.m. (MT) each day

Tuesday Link

Wednesday Link

Twitter: @bluedragonsport

Holiday Classic on Tuesday and Wednesday in Las Vegas.

The Blue Dragons will take on Utah State University-Eastern Utah at 3p.m. PT (5 p.m. Hutchinson time) on Tuesday and Snow College at 3 p.m. PT (5 p.m. Hutchinson time) on Wednesday in Las Vegas. Both games will be streamed live on the Blue Dragon Sports Network.

Hutchinson has been off since a 61-56 road victory at Barton on December 10 in Great Bend. The Blue Dragons have reeled off eight-straight wins and enter the CSN Holiday Tournament at 10-1 overall.

Hutchinson is averaging 80.0 points per game and is shooting 45.2 percent from the floor, 39.1 percent from 3-point range. The Blue Dragons are averaging 6.0 3-pointers per game.

Sophomore Kirea Rogers is averaging a team-high 14.0 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. She is shooting 51.0 percent from the floor.

Sophomore Bride Kennedy-Hopoate comes off the bench and is second in scoring at 12.3 points per game. Sophomore Taylor Stahly is third at 11.6 points per game and shoots 44.8 percent from 3-point range.

Eastern Utah is 7-4 entering play against the Blue Dragons on Tuesday. USU is 3-3 in its last six games, defeating the Salt Lake Stars 66-64 on December 16.

USU is averaging 65.3 points per game offensively. Eastern shoots 39.3 percent overall, but cranks up more than 20 3-point attempts per game at a 27.4 percent clip. Defensively, Eastern is allowing 59.1 points per game and opposing teams are shooting 35.2 percent.

Madison Loftus is Eastern Utah’s leading scorer at 13.1 points per game. Maile Richardson is at 10.1 points per game.

Snow College is 5-3 overall and haven’t played since December 17 against Western Wyoming. The Badgers have played only one game since November 26.

The Badgers are averaging 71.8 points per game and are shooting 44.8 percent from the floor. Snow is shooting only 25.9 percent from 3-point range and average right at four made treys per contest. Defensively, the Badgers are allowing 32.1 points per game, Opposing teams are shooting 38 percent collectively.

Harley Hansen is the leading scorer for the Badgers at 11.4 points per game. Tayvia Ah’Quin averages 10.8 points per game. Snow College has seven players averaging at least 6.0 points per game.

This will be Hutchinson’s second visit to the CSN Holiday Classic. Two years ago, the Blue Dragons Salt Lake 55-46 and USU-Eastern Utah 90-64. Last year, the Blue Dragons didn’t participate in a holiday tournament.