Kansas woman arrested for alleged crowbar attack

SALINE COUNTY –Law enforcement authorities in Saline County are investigating a suspect for drug and battery charges.

Just after 2:30p.m. Christmas Day, police were sent to a home in the 900 block of Gypsum for report of a disturbance, according to Salina Police Captain Mike Sweeney.

James French, 31, called police after Mary A. Canaday, 48, allegedly began hitting him with a crowbar during an argument.

French did have an abrasion on his arm.

Police arrested Canaday for aggravated battery and possession of methamphetamine after officers found a small amount of meth in a pocket.