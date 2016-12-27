Kan. man jailed after chase at speeds of 100 miles per hour

BARTON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities in Barton County are investigating a suspect on burglary and various parole violations.

Just after 7:29 a.m. Tuesday, Barton County Sheriff’s Deputy Sheriff Sierra Thorne observed a wanted suspect driving a 2012 Acura TSX near the intersection of 24th Street and Canterbury in Great Bend, according to a media release.

The driver of the Acura was known to the deputy as Richard Musil, 27, Great Bend, who was wanted on warrants issued by the City of Great Bend and Barton County District Court.

When Deputy Thorne attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspect accelerated and attempted to flee from the deputy. The chase continued through the Twin Lakes addition and then proceeded eastbound on 24th Street.

Another deputy approaching the area to assist checked the speed of the suspect’s vehicle at an excess of 100 miles an hour by radar.

The driver then turned north from 24th and Williams, abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

Members of the Great Bend Police Department, Kansas Highway Patrol and Sheriff’s deputies quickly surrounded the area.

During the course of the search, law enforcement officers discovered the rear door of a vacant residence at 2102 27th Street had been broken into.

Officers discovered an interior room that had been locked from the inside.

Officers forced entry while the suspect attempted to hold the door shut. Entry was gained and the suspect was arrested. Musil was transported to the Barton County Jail without incident.

Musil has been booked on charges of Felony Attempt to Flee and Elude, Reckless Driving, Burglary, Resisting Arrest as well as the two original parole violation warrants. He has currently being held on the two parole violation warrants with no bond. Bond on the additional crimes is set at $20,000.

The Sheriff’s office intends to contact the county attorney to begin an “asset forfeiture proceeding” against the vehicle Musil was driving.