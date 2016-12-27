Hutchinson woman faces charge for passing phony bill

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 34-year-old woman arrested back on Dec. 23 after passing a fake $20 bill made a first appearance in court Tuesday morning.

Tisha Claytor apparently tried to pass the phony bill at the McDonald’s at 1407 E. 11th in Hutchinson as she went through the drive-thru. Employees could tell right off that the bill was not real and called police.

When they arrived and made contact with the woman, she allegedly gave them a false name and for some time would not give her real name after repeatedly being asked. Apparently the name she gave could not be found in the system. She eventually admitted who she was.

Potential charges include forgery, interference with law enforcement and theft by deception.

In court, she requested a reduction in bond, but the state noted she has prior convictions for theft in Sherman and Saline counties. Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen agreed to lower it to $2,500.