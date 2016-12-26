Harvey Co. deputies catch burglars Christmas Eve

HARVEY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Harvey County are investigating suspects in connection with stolen property.
The Sheriff’s department described the arrest on social media, “Was the night before Christmas and all through the house not a creature was stirring not even a mouse except in Harvey County where armed druggie burglars were caught with a trailer full of stolen property.”
Names of the suspects and additional details were not available on Christmas Day.
