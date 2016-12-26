Hutchinson Fire crews respond to restaurant fire

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Fire crews responded to the Burger King on North Main early Monday morning on the report of a structure fire.

It started with reports of smoke in the building. Initial arriving units found active smoke pushing from the ceiling, but no active fire was visible. The issue was located with the help of a thermal imaging camera and crews then found a smoldering fire near the roof line. The fire appeared to be electrical in nature and was controlled quickly.

Crews removed a small section of the roof to assist with extinguishing the fire and to check for any fire extension.

Damaged was estimated between $8,000 to $10,000. No injuries reported.

This reported just before 12:30 a.m. Monday morning.