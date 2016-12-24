Inman man killed in Hutchinson accident

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A 21-year-old Inman man was killed early Saturday in a one vehicle accident in Hutchinson. Killed in the accident was Michael Gray Buzzard.

According to Hutchinson Police, at around 2:36 a.m. witnesses found a 1993 Ford Ranger pickup in the drainage ditch that runs along the west side of Plum St in the 2400 block.

The pickup is believed to have been was eastbound on State Fair Rd and failed to negotiate the roadway as it curved south. the pickup continued east through a steel cable then across a grass field belonging The Kansas State Fair. The vehicle continued east across the field for a short distance before going into the drainage ditch and impacting the embankment of the ditch.

Buzzard was pronounced dead at the scene. Buzzard was not wearing a seat-belt at the time of the collision.