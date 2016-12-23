Police look for 2 suspects, pickup used in Kansas armed robbery

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Shawnee County are investigating an armed robbery and looking for 2 suspects.

On Friday morning officers responded to a gas station at 2045 North Kansas Avenue, according to a media release.

Two white, male suspects in a brown, single cab pickup with an orange tarp had escaped after one suspect in a camouflage hoodie entered the business with a black handgun.

They suspects were last seen traveling southbound with an undisclosed amount of cash.