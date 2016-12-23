Kansas Game Wardens stop suspect, find drugs and cash

LINCOLN COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Lincoln and Ellsworth Counties are investigating a suspect on drug, hunting and weapons charges.

After a citizen complaint of rifle shots fired at dusk on Wednesday the Lincoln, Ellsworth County Game Warden contacted the hunter, exiting the field with archery equipment and determined the suspect was deer hunting without a permit, according to a social media report.

Further investigation led to numerous drug charges including possession of meth and marijuana, intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and the seizure of a large amount of cash.

On Thursday Game Wardens and K9 Meg located the high-powered rifle the hunter left behind. This will add a charge for felon in possession of a firearm and using a rifle to hunt deer in archery season. Charges pending.

No names were released.