Union Pacific makes donation to Kansas Food Bank

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Several agencies and school districts in Reno County are benefiting from a donation that was made by Union Pacific Railroad.

The Kansas Food Bank has received a $10,000 donation from Union Pacific Foundation. The Kansas Food Bank will utilize these funds to purchase food and fresh produce to be distributed through its partner agencies across 85 counties, including Reno County.

According to Kansas Food Bank Spokesperson Debi Kreutzman, the Kansas Food Bank provides services to the Reno County Food Bank, the Domestic Violence Sexual Assault Center Shelters, Street Light Ministries in Arlington, Mt. Olivet Worship Center in Hutchinson, the Pretty Prairie Food Pantry and the school Back Pack programs in Hutchinson, Buhler, Pretty Prairie, and Langdon.

According to statistics, 14.5 percent of the state’s population is food insecure. In addition, 35 percent of those individuals do not qualify for any type of governmental assistance, such as SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program/food stamps) or TEFAP (The Emergency Food Assistance Program/commodities). The Kansas Food Bank provided over 11 million meals to food insecure families, children and seniors last year in 85 Kansas counties.

The announcement was made at the Kansas Food Bank on Wednesday in Wichita.