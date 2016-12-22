One of two suspects in the Dillons robberies sees bond increase (update)

RENO COUNTY — One of the two men arrested in association with the robbery of two Dillons stores in Hutchinson was back in court Thursday for the formal reading of charges.

Nineteen-year-old D’Angelo Williams of Manhattan is now charged with one count of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. When District Judge Tim Chambers told the defendant he’s accused of robbing the Dillons at 4th & Pershing, he blurted out, “ya I did.” Judge Chambers then informed him that he shouldn’t say anymore.

The state noted that it thought the bond of $10,000 was low. Judge Chambers increased the bond to $25,000 and his case moves to a waiver status docket on Jan. 11.

The co-defendant, 22-year-old Majesty Wade, faces two counts of robbery for being involved with the robberies at both Dillons locations. He’s expected back before a judge on Friday.

On Oct. 12, an unknown suspect wearing a mask who tried to escape on a bicycle robbed the Dillons store located at 1321 N. Main in Hutchinson. Wade is suspected of being that person.

Then, on Oct. 21, another unknown masked suspect robbed the Dillons store on 4th and Pershing. Williams is suspected of being that robber.

Wade is jailed with a bond currently at $20,000 and is expected to appear before a judge Friday.