Two men arrested in assault, aggravated burglary case formally charged



HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two men arrested back on Dec. 14 were back before a judge Wednesday morning for the formal reading of charges.

Jeterri J. Davis and Antione Alexander were arrested after they showed up at an apartment building in the unit block of East 2nd with Davis accused of forcing his way in and threatening the occupant with a handgun.

He’s jailed on a $17,000 bond and charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, criminal possession of a firearm and defacing identification marks on the firearm. He was found by police about 20 minutes after the altercation.

Alexander is now charged with felony interference. Police were looking for him and, when they arrived at a residence in the 200 block of East 7th, he reportedly jumped from a second-story window of the home and ran from officers. He was captured about three blocks away.

Davis has another case pending in Reno County District Court where he’s accused of stealing a pickup by force, then leading police on a chase before being arrested in the unit block of Carey Street. The robbery occurred in the 200 block of Hayes Street. This occurred back in November.

Alexander has a case pending where he’s charged with aggravated battery for the beating of Darrell Beachy.

The cases against the two men will now move to a future waiver-status docket.