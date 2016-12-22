4 suspended Kansas cheerleaders no longer with program

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A University of Kansas official says four Kansas cheerleaders who were suspended from the team after the discovery of a Snapchat photo that mentioned the KKK are no longer with the program.
The Kansas City Star reports that athletic department officials originally became aware of the social media post last month. The photo depicted three men in sweaters, each with a “K” representing “Kansas” on their chests. White letters across the photo read “Kkk go trump.”
The university suspended the three male cheerleaders and the cheerleader whose Snapchat account the photo was posted on.
Jim Marchiony, Kansas associate athletic director, said Thursday that three of the cheerleaders resigned their positions, and the fourth cheerleader graduated this semester.
Comments
Hawkfan says
VERY POOR judgment concerning the former cheerleaders. Just goes to show the hidden agenda behind Trump supporters. And worse yet, hiding behind the “K” of a wonderful University in our state of Kansas.
They need to be attending TRUMP University.