Two arrested after firing guns inside city limits

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two men were arrested Tuesday afternoon for allegedly discharging firearms in the city and one is not supposed to even have a weapon because of past felony convictions.

Twenty-three-year-old Gabriel Sanchez was jailed for felony interference with law enforcement, criminal possession of a firearm and unlawful discharge of a firearm. He has a number of prior convictions for burglary and theft. Twenty-six-year-old Sergio Gomez was arrested for felony interference with law enforcement and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Police were dispatched to the 900 block of North Monroe on the report of gunshots being heard. When an officer arrived, he could also hear gunshots and further investigation led to a home at 907 N. Monroe. This after a caller indicated that there were several Hispanic males in the backyard of the home near an open garage.

Officers knocked on the door of the home and got no answer. Eventually, Sanchez came out and was detained. They then cleared the home and found .357 rounds and a holster on the kitchen table. They also found Gomez hiding in the basement behind a water heater. Near him was a shotgun. They then obtained a search warrant and found more ammo in the house.

Police also found damage to a tree consistent with firing a handgun and a shotgun.

This occurred just before 1:30 p.m., not too far from Hutchinson Magnet School at Allen.

Both men are free on bond, meaning they should make a court appearance some time next week.